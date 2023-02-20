3 reasons why Burnley sealing summer transfer swoop for defender makes total sense after development shared

Burnley’s brilliant season continued on Saturday as they came through a tough game to beat Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Vincent Kompany’s side showed another side to themselves as they battled to get the points and the boss will have been delighted with the way his defence stood firm.

That resilience was particularly impressive as they kept the clean sheet without Jordan Beyer.

The 22-year-old joined on an initial loan from Borussia Moenchengladbach and he has starred this season, with The Sun stating that he will make the move a permanent one in the summer.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why securing Beyer on a permanent basis is a no-brainer for Burnley…

He’s settled into the team

Of course, the obvious benefit with this deal is that Beyer has spent the campaign with the Clarets.

That means he has settled into the team, he knows what the manager wants from his centre-backs and the rest of the squad will trust him. As well as that, Kompany will be aware of what the player is like off the pitch.

So, it reduces any risk as Burnley know what they’re getting with the defender.

It’s a bargain price

Further details have been shared on this deal and it’s been claimed that the Championship leaders will have to pay around £3m to land Beyer.

You’d have to say that is an excellent price for someone who is a very good centre-back. Beyer is smart with his positional play, can defend on the front foot and is comfortable on the ball.

In the modern game, you’re going to struggle to get a defender like that for £3m, so it really could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

He’s a long-term option

Following on from that, at 22 it’s fair to say that Beyer still has plenty of time to develop and improve.

That just offers another aspect that makes this deal a smart one from Burnley’s perspective as they could get years of service out the player and you would expect his value to keep rising as well.