3 reasons why Burnley must do all they can to secure transfer agreement for Swansea City man

It could be a busy final two days in the transfer market for Burnley as Vincent Kompany looks to strengthen his squad.

With a host of senior players leaving in the summer, it has been a major rebuild for the former Anderlecht chief and whilst results have been mixed, fans will be delighted at the football the side are playing.

Nevertheless, it’s clear improvements are needed and many would want to see a new striker through the door before 11pm tomorrow. And, one man on the Clarets’ radar is Michael Obafemi, with reports claiming Swansea City want £10m for the Ireland international.

That may seem a big fee for the player but here we outline THREE reasons why Burnley must do all they can to bring Obafemi in…

They need a goalscorer

The recent 5-1 victory at Wigan shows Burnley can score goals and the reality is that with Kompany’s style they will spread the goals around.

However, to be successful you would think they need a clinical number nine and the options at the moment may not cut it.

Obafemi showed last season he can deliver at this level, getting 12 for the Swans, and when you see his age and potential you would expect more from him in the future.

He should thrive in Kompany’s setup

As well as that, Obafemi would appear ideally suited for Kompany’s style.

We have seen how Burnley keep the ball, find spaces in the final third and interchange. So, they need a mobile striker and Obafemi can be the man.

He is always looking to play on the shoulder of the last defender, he can stretch the opposition to create space for others and, crucially, he will be in the box to finish off the moves.

You can’t guarantee success with any transfer but Obafemi seems to have the qualities Kompany wants from a striker.

He is a long-term answer

Finally, at 22, Burnley would be buying a player who could star for the club for the years to come.

So, whilst a £10m price tag might seem steep now, if Obafemi does deliver at Turf Moor he could be seen as a bargain. Plus, at his age, he has re-sale value and could be moved on for a profit down the line if things go really well.