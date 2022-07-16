3 reasons why Burnley must do all they can to land 19-y/o transfer target

It’s been a very busy summer for Burnley, with Vincent Kompany overseeing a major overhaul since he was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor.

With the new boss having lost several key men from the side last season, there’s an intrigue at how the players brought in by Kompany will do.

Even though he has made several new signings, many more are expected, and it has been reported that Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen is a target for the Clarets.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Belgian outfit and here we look at THREE reasons why Burnley must do all they can to bring the stopper to Turf Moor…

They need a keeper

We’ll start with the obvious one – Burnley need a keeper. With Nick Pope having left for Newcastle and Wayne Hennessey joining Nottingham Forest, it’s an area they need to address.

Admittedly, with Will Norris and Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the club, they aren’t in a desperate situation but they still need a new options, so Verbruggen would fit the bill.

Kompany knows the player

Next, this is a keeper that Kompany knows well, so the club should trust his judgement.

Whilst he didn’t play Verbruggen much at Anderlecht, it was understandable give his age, and Kompany would’ve seen the youngster on a day-to-day basis.

That also means he will know the character and professionalism of the keeper, along with his potential, so if Kompany feels he can make an impact at Burnley, he deserves to be backed.

He is a long-term option

Finally, this could be a shrewd move for the club as Verbruggen could easily become a key player for the next decade and beyond.

Of course, there needs to be a balance in terms of bringing in players who can make their mark now, but there also needs to be an eye on the future.

There has been a real focus on targeting younger players this window and this would be another example of the new recruitment strategy.