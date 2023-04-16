Burnley are already planning for life back in the Premier League, after a remarkable first season under Vincent Kompany.

Whilst the boss and his side will be focused on claiming the title, the advantage of going up so early is that the recruitment team can start work on identifying targets for the top-flight.

And, it seems they are doing just that, as The Sun claimed that Rangers' winger Ryan Kent is a target.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer, and the fact he has yet to agree new terms in Glasgow suggests he is considering a move away.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Burnley must do all they can to bring Kent to Turf Moor…

He’s available on a free

Even though Burnley are about to return to the richest league in the world, they will still want to be smart in the market, so they will be on the lookout for bargains.

You’d have to say that Kent falls into that category. At 26, he is about to enter his peak years, and he is clearly a talented player, even if he does need to do more in terms of goals and assists in the final third.

Normally, he would be a player that you’d think would command a fee in the region of £5-10m, so when they are available for nothing, it makes sense to have a look.

He has top level experience

The initial criticism to players who arrive from Scotland is the standard of the league. Whether you think that’s fair or not, it’s a common complaint, and Kent’s return of three goals this season will cause concern.

However, that doesn’t tell the whole story, as Kent has been part of a Rangers side that has overachieved in Europe over the years, including reaching the Europa League final last season.

He starred on that memorable run, regularly causing problems to some top sides on the continent. Having also played in the Champions League, and in the Glasgow derby, it’s fair to say Kent would arrive with some high level experience, so he will feel he is ready for the Premier League.

He suits Kompany’s style

Finally, and importantly, the former Liverpool man has the ability to thrive under Kompany.

He is a wide man who excels in finding space in between the lines, and when he gets the ball his first thought is to run at his opponent. Those are qualities that Kompany wants from his wide man, and he should be able to help Kent add more to his game in the final third.

With his pace and direct style, Kent could become a very useful weapon for Kompany and Burnley.