It could be a busy summer window for Burnley, as they’re sure to be preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far, and they are likely to seal promotion over the Easter period.

The advantage of securing promotion early is that it allows the recruitment team to start planning ahead, and it appears they’re doing just that already, as reports linked the Clarets with Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen, although they face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

4 Who is Burnley & Liverpool target Bart Verbruggen?

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Dutch side NAC Breda before moving to Anderlecht a few years ago as a teenager. And, having waited patiently for opportunities, he has established himself as a regular this season, which earned him a call-up to the Dutch national team over the recent international break.

Therefore, he is a keeper with a reputation as one of the top young talents in Europe, and here we outline THREE reasons why Burnley must do all they can to bring him to Turf Moor…

3 They need a keeper

Even though Burnley are flying high at the top of the table, it’s fair to say keeper Aro Muric hasn’t always convinced this season. It should be noted that Kompany places specific demands on his number one, who needs to be assured on the ball, and to take risks, so mistakes are inevitable.

However, many would have doubts over whether Muric is capable of playing in the top-flight, and a new stopper would be high on the list of priorities this summer. So, Verbruggen would be seen as an upgrade.

2 He is a long-term investment

Given his age and lack of game time at a high level, some would view this as a potentially risky move, particularly as £15m would be a significant sum for Burnley, even if they won promotion.

However, given the keeper is 20, it could be viewed as a shrewd investment for the long-term. Verbruggen could potentially be in goal for the next decade or beyond, and, if he develops as some people think he can, he could be sold on for a decent profit in the future.

1 Kompany knows all about him

Finally, Verbruggen moved to Anderlecht in 2020, when a certain Vincent Kompany was in charge of the Belgian side.

Even though he was young when he arrived, the reality is that the Burnley boss will know all about the ability and potential of the keeper. Crucially, he also has an insight into the character and mentality of Verbruggen, so he is in a good position to judge whether he will be a good signing. And, given their track record since Kompany arrived, you’d think the Burnley hierarchy will trust his verdict.