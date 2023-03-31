Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would be interested in taking the Tottenham Hotspur job if the opportunity came up for him, according to last night's report from The Sun.

The same report has claimed that he is currently the "leading contender" to come in as the Premier League side's new manager, with the Belgian likely to arrive during the summer if he took the job after Cristian Stellini was placed in charge of the North London outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

Antonio Conte was dismissed earlier this week after a considerable period of speculation about his future, with his Tottenham contract previously set to come to an end at the end of the campaign before he was given the boot anyway.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy is reportedly keen on the Clarets' boss because of his work at Turf Moor during his first season managing in England.

Coming in from Anderlecht, he is on course to guide the Lancashire outfit back to the top flight at the first time of asking, with his team currently sitting 16 points clear of third place at this stage with a game in hand.

But he may only spend one season at his current club with the Belgian reportedly open to this move - and his stance comes as a slight surprise. Here are three reasons why.

1 Freedom at Turf Moor

Last summer, Kompany was given the freedom to rebuild his squad and that was a brave decision from chairman Alan Pace because the ex-Manchester City captain is still a reasonably inexperienced manager.

It could have been catastrophic for the club if this rebuild hadn't worked out for the best considering some of his summer signings have been tied down to long-term deals.

You feel he will have a similar amount of freedom to put his stamp on the squad this summer because of how successful the previous couple of windows have been - and he is likely to have an even bigger budget during the next window than he's had during the past two.

He may not have the same level of control at Tottenham, even with managing director Fabio Paratici being banned from being involved in football.

A replacement may come in if Paratici leaves and could take control away from Kompany regarding incomings, something Levy may allow. It's difficult to see Pace allowing that to happen as he looks to keep his current boss happy at Turf Moor.

2 He knows his current players inside out

Bringing in some players from Belgium, Kompany will have known some of the players he recruited before he brought them to Turf Moor.

And he has also got to know other first-teamers inside out, with the 36-year-old likely to have built a close relationship with his first-team squad during his time in Lancashire.

Their fantastic results would have helped that bond and with the players putting in a real shift to ensure they have remained in an excellent position, they will want Kompany to repay that loyalty and stay put.

Kompany may not know many of Tottenham's first team - and the ex-Man City player probably has a better chance of exceeding expectations with the Clarets than he does with Tottenham considering how he's become part of the furniture in Lancashire.

3 Difficulty of the Tottenham job

Some excellent managers have tried and failed to get Spurs on the right track in recent years - and some would see the role as a poisoned chalice.

Antonio Conte was previously a very successful manager at Chelsea but failed to succeed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just going to show how much of a big job it would be for Kompany if he took it.

At 36, the latter needs to take his time and build up his managerial reputation further before moving on and you just feel he hasn't quite got the experience to be a long-lasting success in the English capital yet.

He has great potential - but remaining with the Clarets and being the subject of less attention may benefit the Belgian for now.