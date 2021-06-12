3 reasons why Bristol City swoop for classy defender makes perfect sense this summer

Bristol City are the latest club to be linked with a move to sign Barry Douglas following his release from Leeds United.

Douglas, 31, is on the lookout for a new club in 2021/22 after ending a three-year stay in Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (11/06, 14:24), there is interest from Bristol City in the Scottish left-back as Nigel Pearson looks to revamp the squad he inherited at Ashton Gate.

Douglas spent last season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, who struggled in a similar fashion to the Robins, despite a strong start to the campaign.

Nevertheless, he represents a good recruit for Bristol City this summer.

We explore why here:

Serial winner

Douglas has won promotion to the Premier League twice in the last four seasons, helping Wolves (17/18) and then Leeds (19/20) to the Championship title.

It’s not just in England where success has followed the 31-year-old, though. He’s won the Turkish Cup final and is a self-proclaimed ‘Champ-Champ’.

That winning mentality is something that Bristol City have to bring in this summer. It’ll take more than just Douglas to alter the mindset of the dressing room, but his arrival will bring a trait that’s been missing over the years.

He’s used to winning and Pearson will hope that can rub off on others at Ashton Gate.

Tactical versatility

Douglas is a left-sided player, there’s little doubt about that, but he’s also an expert at both left-back and left wing-back.

During his season with Wolves, Douglas scored five goals and registered 14 assists playing in a 3-4-3 system, proving to be a real outlet for Nuno Santo down the left.

At Leeds, they preferred a 4-1-4-1 system, with Douglas providing real balance for Marcelo Bielsa during his early days as boss.

Injuries pinched and eventually disrupted his time at Elland Road, but he proved there that he is equally as comfortable at full-back.

That’s something Pearson will be keen to lean on as he shapes his squad and system next season.

Perfect Dasilva alternative

We’ve got to mention Jay Dasilva, who remains on the books at Ashton Gate and a standout left-back option.

At 23, Dasilva has his career’s best years ahead of him and it would be unfair to say that Douglas would come in and leave him on the fringe.

The pair would be the perfect competition for each other, offering youth and experience, excitement and craft.

Pearson would, arguably, have two of the best left-back options in the Championship in Dasilva and Douglas, and that’s before we even consider Cameron Pring.

Douglas’ arrival could allow Pring to go out on loan and get some much-needed senior football elsewhere, which is another undoubted plus.