3 reasons why Bristol City sealing deal for 25-y/o striker could be a boost

Bristol City are being linked with a move for Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, who has also been the subject of Scottish champions Celtic across the past couple of days, reports BristolLive.

The Robins have been in the market for a new striker since Benik Afobe injured his anterior cruciate ligament in September, and Lee Johnson has pinpointed a number of targets that could help the side stop their woes in front of goal as they push for the playoff places,

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Bristol City sealing a deal for the 25-year-old could be a boost to the side…

Has experience at a good level

The striker has been capped 19 times by his country Slovenia, and he is a player that has been able to achieve at the highest level.

He has netted five goals in six games during the Europa League group stages for his club this season, and netted one goal in six games to qualify for the tournament during the summer.

He would bring experience to Bristol City and make them a better outfit up top, as well as being somebody that the Robins could get behind.

Has an array of styles

Sporar is a striker that likes to mix it up when he gets the ball, being able to use his physical strength to try and hold the central defenders off around him while he can also drop deep to try and create or play on the shoulder of the last man and make runs in behind.

He would suit the way that Bristol City like to play, his technical skill perhaps being under-rated due to the sheer physicality he brings to the strike force.

The 25-year-old is a player that Lee Johnson would help to develop his game during his time at Ashton Gate, while also pushing him to be the best player that he can be,

Would add strength in depth

Bristol City have mainly been using a front two of Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou this season, with the club crying out for a fresh face up front to help replace Afobe.

Spaniard Rodri sees his contract expire in a couple of weeks, while Antoine Semenyo and Sammie Szmodics are both being lined up for reported loan moves away from Ashton Gate.

Sporar would provide Johnson with an option that he can turn to from the bench as well as mix things by handing him starts when he feels that his main two forwards require a rest.