3 reasons why bringing in 22-y/o defender would be great business for Derby County

Derby County are expected to be very busy in the January window and bringing in a centre-back will be a priority for Phillip Cocu.

The Rams have had a lot of issues in that department this season, with a knee injury ruling Richard Keogh out for the season whilst Matt Clarke has missed the last seven games through injury too.

Therefore, Cocu will be desperate to bring in at least one new defender and the Telegraph are reporting that Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic is a target.

The Croatian is out of favour under Brendan Rodgers and a loan deal has been suggested.

Here we outline THREE reasons why signing the former Dinamo Zagreb man would be a real coup for Derby…

They need a centre-back

The January window is all about strengthening any clear weaknesses and Derby’s is defensively.

As touched upon, they have a real lack of options at the back, so bringing in a centre-back is a necessity and Benkovic fits the bill. Even if it is only a loan deal, he should solve a problem until the summer when they can address the situation properly.

He is a quality player

Whilst the 22-year-old hasn’t played for Leicester this season, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a quality player.

Anyone who saw the youngster star for Celtic in the previous campaign will recognise the undoubted talent that he has. He is a strong defender, intelligent with his positioning and aggressive. He would be a certain upgrade on what they have right now.

He suits Cocu’s style of play

Finally, he is a centre-back that suits the way Cocu wants to play.

The former PSV boss encourages an attacking style of play and demands that his defenders can play out from the back – which Benkovic can do.

He can play forward passes quickly and carry the ball out from the back, meaning he is the ideal fit.