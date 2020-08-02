3 reasons why bringing 32-y/o to Birmingham City would be a smart move from Karanka

It’s sure to be a very busy summer at Birmingham City as boss Aitor Karanka looks to build his own squad having been named as Pep Clotet’s successor.

And, it appears as though Albert Adomah could be one of the first signings through the door at St. Andrew’s after reports suggested Karanka wants to sign the winger.

Having worked with the 32-year-old at Middlesbrough, the Spaniard knows all about the qualities Adomah has and he would be available for around £1m according to the report.

Here we reveal THREE reasons as to why he would be a good signing for Birmingham ahead of the new season…

They need new faces in the final third

There are many reasons as to why Blues struggled in the season that has just finished and one was a lack of goals, particularly from open play.

So, Adomah will help on that front. He can chip in himself and is a threat with his direct style.

The manager knows him well

As touched upon, Adomah is also a player that Karanka knows well and he got the wide man playing some superb football when at Boro.

Even though this will be a long-term project for the Spaniard, he needs players to make an immediate impact and Adomah fits the bill.

He is proven at this level

Finally, Blues will be getting a player that has proven, time and time again, that he can deliver in the Championship.

His recent loan spell with Cardiff City, that helped the Bluebirds reach the top six, shows that Adomah is still capable of making an impact in the second tier.

So, this is as low-risk a move as Birmingham could make.