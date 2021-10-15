3 reasons why Bournemouth should finalise swoop for free agent target

Bournemouth are believed to be interested in Robbie Brady as they look to strengthen their squad outside of the window.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Burnley in the summer, and despite plenty of speculation surrounding his future, the Irishman remains without a club.

Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed yesterday that the Cherries are monitoring the left-footer, with the club able to do this deal at any time if they wanted.

Here we look at THREE reasons why bringing Brady in would make total sense for Scott Parker…

He can make an instant impact

Firstly, and most importantly, Bournemouth would be getting a player that is capable of impressing in the Championship.

Brady has represented his country and played in the Premier League for most of his career, so he is clearly a very good player that could come into the team and help them in their push for promotion.

He’s versatile

Another positive aspect of this potential deal is that Parker would be getting a player who can fill in various positions.

Whilst predominantly a left-sided midfielder, he could feature at left-back, central midfield or on the right if needed. Having someone like that could prove to be invaluable over what is a demanding Championship season.

He has top level experience

Finally, even though he’s only 29, Brady has seen a lot in football.

As mentioned, he has played in the Premier League for most of his career, whilst he’s also experienced a major tournament with his country.

So, this means he would bring experience to the dressing room and he could be a positive influence on the younger players.