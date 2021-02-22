3 reasons why Bournemouth are taking a major risk as managerial decision confirmed

Bournemouth decided to name Jonathan Woodgate as their manager, with the former Middlesbrough boss signing a deal until the end of the season.

The ex-England international joined the Cherries as first-team coach following Graeme Jones’ decision to leave for Newcastle, and he was then named as interim boss when Jason Tindall was sacked.

Having collected seven points from four games, as well as ensuring progress in the FA Cup, Woodgate has impressed, but it was still slightly surprising to see him named as the permanent boss.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why appointing the 41-year-old is a major risk from the Bournemouth hierarchy…

He struggled with Middlesbrough

Whilst Woodgate has done reasonably well in recent weeks, his time with Middlesbrough last season has to be a major worry.

Of course, it would be totally unfair to dismiss his ability based on one job, but things didn’t work out at all with Boro. He didn’t implement the style of play he claimed he would, and results were very poor.

As his only major job to look back on, it’s a brave decision from the board.

Lack of coaching experience in a high-pressure situation

Another worry would be the fact that Woodgate is stepping into a demanding situation, as promotion is the aim.

Even though he played at the very highest level as a player, which is a positive, he has not worked in these circumstances as a manager.

When the pressure really starts to build, you want a figure who can cope and thrive. Woodgate may do just that, but the risk element is that we just don’t know how he will do.

There were available alternatives

Finally, it’s not like there were no other options out there.

There are several managers who have won promotion that are out of work, such as David Wagner and Nigel Pearson, there are proven Championship bosses like Paul Cook available, and Patrick Vieira, a name linked, was free too.

So, there can’t be the excuse that the board were left with no choice.