3 reasons why Blackpool must not stoop down to Rangers’ valuation of 26-year-old

Blackpool are prepared to sell prolific striker Jerry Yates during the January transfer window, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Rangers are currently leading the race for the 26-year-old, however, there are disparities when it comes to valuations.

Blackpool are reportedly holding out for a fee around the £5 million mark, whilst Rangers are hoping to complete a deal for as little as £2 million.

Whilst we wait and see how the January transfer window plays out, here, we take a look at three reasons why Blackpool should not stoop down and meet Rangers’ valuation.

Championship market

The Championship market has become a lot more expensive to shop in during recent years and Blackpool need to follow suit.

Given the quality that is found in the second tier, and the fact that clubs seeking talent have bigger purses than ever before, the price of Championship stars have burst through the ceiling.

£2 million for a player who is consistently scoring goals in a team that has struggled thus far, and who has just turned 26, would represent poor business on Blackpool’s behalf.

Competition levels

The fact that there is a lot of competition in the striker should mean that they will steer clear of a bid around the £2 million mark.

With Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Brentford involved in his pursuit, this should only drive his value higher.

When considering the ability he is showing now, the level of competition, and how high his ceiling is, they should expect to generate a fee that is closer to £5 million.

Do not need to sell

Whilst they are prepared to sanction his departure, the Seasiders are not in a position where they need to generate funds.

Yates is an important figure within the Blackpool camp as they look to steer clear of the relegation places and they will only entertain bids that will help them improve their squad for what remains of the campaign.

The risk of parting company with Yates for a fee around the £2 million mark outweighs the potential reward, that is for sure.