3 reasons why Blackpool must do all they can to land transfer target after Michael Appleton comments

Blackpool have enjoyed a decent start to the season under Michael Appleton after what was a hectic summer window for the club.

Whilst they have points on the board, the Seasiders may have been concerned by how the window played out, with the squad looking short in a few areas.

Therefore, they are expected to be interested in the free agent market, and Appleton was very coy when he was asked about potentially bringing in Danny Drinkwater – a player he has coached in the past.

And, here we look at THREE reasons why the Blackpool chief should do all he can to convince the former Leicester midfielder that Bloomfield Road should be the next destination in his career…

He has a point to prove

At 32 years-old, Drinkwater should still have a lot of football left him but his reputation has suffered due to how his time went at Chelsea.

Nevertheless, he will feel that he has quality and the next move will be about finding the right place to try and get his career back on track.

Appleton could provide that for the player and give Drinkwater the platform to show he is still a good player.

He brings experience

This is a Blackpool squad that is generally very young, with the club building a hungry squad that has the potential to improve.

However, you still need experience in the group and Drinkwater would provide that. He has played at this level in the past, won the Premier League and featured for his country.

So, he is a player who has achieved a lot and that can help Appleton’s squad both on and off the pitch.

It’s an area they need to strengthen

Finally, Blackpool could do with another option in the middle of the park.

As mentioned, it was a tough window for the club and in an ideal world they would’ve brought in a few more players, including a central midfielder.

Therefore, Drinkwater would address a problem area of the squad and could become an important part of the team.