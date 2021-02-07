3 reasons why Blackburn Rovers must do all they can to keep hold of 23-y/o amid Premier League interest

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong according to The Sun.

Armstrong has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Lancashire-based side this term, who are currently sat eighth in the Championship table.

The forward has hit 18 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season, and will be keen to keep up his strong run of form in front of goal for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side are just six points adrift of the play-off positions, and will fancy their chances of making a late push for the top-six this term.

It is also claimed by the Sun on Sunday (7th January, page 60) that both Everton and Fulham are interested in a deal to sign Armstrong in the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Blackburn must do all they can to keep Armstrong at the club for the foreseeable future.

He’s a player in fine form

Armstrong’s goal record for Blackburn speaks for itself. The forward has 18 goals in 29 appearances for the Lancashire-based side so far this season.

He’s been with the club since 2018, and has scored 53 goals in total, and is a player that has kept Tony Mowbray’s side well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this season in the Championship.

Any club won’t want to cash-in on their star players, and Armstrong is certainly that for Blackburn Rovers at this moment in time.

He could be worth a considerable amount in the future

Armstrong is still only 23, and it won’t come as a surprise to see him attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League heading into the summer transfer window.

For any younger English talent that is playing to a high standard, they’re going to be worth a considerable amount in the transfer market, with Jude Bellingham a classic example of that when he moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Armstrong hasn’t been given a chance to prove himself in the Premier League yet, but if Blackburn were to keep hold of him for another season, then he could be worth a sizeable amount in the future, providing he can continue to score goals.

Did these ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever score a goal at Ewood Park?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? Yes No

Armstrong will be key to any sort of promotion push

Armstrong has played a starring role for Blackburn Rovers this season, with the former Newcastle United man filling the void left by Bradley Dack during the first-half of this year’s campaign.

If Blackburn aren’t to be promoted into the Premier League this season, then they’ll know that they face a tough ask to keep the 23-year-old at Ewood Park.

However, if Blackburn have any sort of ambition of returning to the top-flight anytime soon, then they must do all they can to keep Armstrong at the club for the foreseeable future, otherwise they could struggle do make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.