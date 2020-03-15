3 reasons why Birmingham securing player agreement would make perfect sense

Birmingham City saw their unbeaten run in the Championship brought to an end last time out with a 3-1 defeat against Reading, which means that Blues enter the enforced season break with a few things to consider.

Pep Clotet’s side have managed to do well to run around what was a challenging period for the Blues over the festive period, which had raised some doubts over the long-term future of the Birmingham manager, but their form since has been solid.

One issue that will need to be addressed for Blues for when and if the Championship season can resume, will be whether they decide to offer midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu a short-term deal, with Pep Clotet having confirmed that the club are still thinking about the situation, as he continues to train with them.

Here then, we take a look at THREE reasons why securing a short-term deal for him would be the right decision…

Birmingham’s need for extra midfield depth

Blues appeared to be in a healthy position in terms of the amount of midfielders they had heading into the New Year, with the likes of Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Jude Bellingham and Josh McEachran battling it out for starts, while Maikel Kieftenbeld was nearing a return to full fitness.

That meant that Clotet’s side were able to allow David Davis to make the move to Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the campaign, but since then they have seen McEachran be sidelined through a knee injury.

That means that when the season resumes they could be left a little light on cover at the heart of midfield were they to suffer any further injury issues, and so a temporary move for Mulumbu could provide an ideal solution for them.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Pep Clotet’s Birmingham career so far?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

Mulumbu’s experience

Were Birmingham to make the decision to bring Mulumbu in on a short-term deal it could prove to be a very shrewd piece of business, given the midfielder’s vast experience of English football having enjoyed successful spells with both Norwich City and particularly West Bromwich Albion.

The 33-year-old would still have plenty to offer and would provide Clotet with another option from the bench to come on and see out matches in the closing minutes, while he would also offer plenty of experience and support in the dressing room and around the training ground.

Mulumbu could therefore be exactly the right sort of player for the Blues to bring into the club to help them on and off the field during the latter stages of the campaign.

Ability to add qualities Birmingham lack

Birmingham’s decision to allow Davis to make the move to Charlton in January, has left them somewhat without the presence of a tough-tackling midfielder, who knows what it takes to help grind out results in the Championship, which suggests they could do with adding someone to their squad who fits that profile.

Mulumbu certainly appears to be a player who could fit that bill, and although there will be some obvious doubts over his fitness, with the midfielder having not featured competitively since he left Celtic, the 33-year-old will have been getting fitness on the training ground over the last few weeks with the Blues.

Therefore, if Mulumbu has managed to convince Clotet over his potential to remain fully fit for when he is called upon, then the Blues should do what they can to ensure they manage to secure his signature on a short-term deal.