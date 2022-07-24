3 reasons why Birmingham must do all they can to win transfer battle for Manchester United player

Birmingham City will hope to be busy in the coming weeks as John Eustace looks to strengthen his squad.

Of course, the takeover situation hasn’t helped in terms of bringing in new players but the Blues recruitment team will still be on the lookout for new additions and reports have suggested they will rival Middlesbrough, Millwall and West Brom to land Hannibal Mejbri on loan.

The midfielder is currently with Manchester United and whilst he has been working with Erik Ten Hag during pre-season, there is an expectation that he will depart on a temporary basis.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Blues must do all they can to bring Mejbri to St. Andrew’s…

They need midfield options

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch that needs improvements in terms of both depth and quality.

Ivan Sunjic has left the club, whilst there were already doubts about whether the midfield was good enough, with a reliance on some of the younger players coming through the ranks.

So, Mejbri would be a welcome addition and he would beef up an important area of the pitch.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

He’s a quality player

More importantly, they would be getting a very good player.

Mejbri has already won 16 caps for Tunisia, which shows his pedigree, and he has also made a few appearances for United over the years, so even though he is young, this is a player with so much potential.

Blues have had some good loan players over the years from United, notably Jesse Lingard and Tahith Chong, and Mejbri could follow suit at making his mark at St. Andrew’s.

He should suit John Eustace’s style

Fans got an insight into what Eustace is trying to do with the draw against Rayo Vallecano yesterday.

Blues tried to keep the ball and they pressed quickly when they didn’t have it, which are qualities that Mejbri has.

Despite the positive signs, Blues still need more composure in possession and Mejbri could be the man to help dictate the tempo and implement the style the new boss wants.