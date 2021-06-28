3 reasons why Birmingham City’s rumoured interest in signing in-demand winger makes perfect sense

Birmingham City are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign former Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi, according to Football Insider.

Ameobi has been a free-agent since his contract with the Reds reached a conclusion, and he’ll be looking to find a new club ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

The winger made 81 appearances in total for Nottingham Forest, but found regular minutes hard to come by in the 2020/21 season, as Forest finished 17th in the Championship.

Ameobi was restricted to 34 appearances in total for Forest last term, with 27 of those being starts in the 2020/21 league campaign.

Birmingham will be hoping they can add to their squad over the summer, as they look to improve on a 18th-place finish in this year’s campaign.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Birmingham City’s rumoured interest in signing Ameobi this summer makes perfect sense.

He has experience in the Championship

There are unlikely to be concerns as to whether Ameobi can cut it in the Championship, with the winger playing the majority of his career at this level.

Having previously played on loan with a number of clubs whilst with Newcastle United, Ameobi made the move to Bolton Wanderers whilst they were in the Championship, before moving to The City Ground in 2019.

He’s then featured heavily for Nottingham Forest in recent seasons, and will be hoping he can do the same with Birmingham City if a move materialises this summer.

He’ll have a point to prove at this level

Even though Ameobi has featured in the Championship in the past, the winger had struggled for consistent minutes with the Reds in the 2020/21 season, with Chris Hughton often favouring other options in wide areas of his team.

Therefore, he’ll be keen to prove a point and make a name for himself in the second tier of English football once again.

The Blues only finished one place below Nottingham Forest in the Championship table last term, and Ameobi will be eager to prove a point at this level.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager

Some Birmingham City supporters might feel as though one of the main reasons as to why they struggled in the 2020/21 Championship campaign was due to their lack of strength in depth within the squad.

So, to see the club looking at signing additional options ahead of the new league campaign will be pleasing to see for the St Andrew’s faithful.

Competition for places could see an increase in performance levels, which ultimately could see Lee Bowyer’s side challenging higher up the Championship table.