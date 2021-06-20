3 reasons why Birmingham City should not go through with move for defensive transfer target

Birmingham City are expected to be busy in the transfer window as Lee Bowyer looks to make his own mark on the squad.

The former player only took over earlier this year and he did a terrific job at guiding Blues to safety after inheriting a club that were firmly in a relegation battle.

So, there’s an excitement about what the future can hold, with the focus now on bringing in new signings.

One player who has been linked with a move to St. Andrew’s is Stephen O’Donnell. The Scotland international, who played very well against England at Wembley on Friday night, is available for a ‘modest’ fee and is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship.

And, whilst the 29-year-old proved at Euro 2020 that he can be a solid performer, here we look at THREE reasons why Blues should not pursue him…

They don’t need a right-back

Firstly, and most importantly, it’s not an area of the pitch that needs strengthening.

Blues have Maxime Colin who is their first-choice right-back and he is a quality, reliable player at this level. So, it would make little sense to go and get another senior option for the same position, when the reality is that he’s not an upgrade on the Frenchman.

The money can be used elsewhere

Following on from that, it’s not going to be a window where Blues can splash the cash, as we all know the off-field issues they’ve had over the years.

So, they need to be sensible and whilst O’Donnell wouldn’t command a significant fee, he would be able to ask for decent wages, particularly if he has another good game at Euro 2020 against Croatia, which may help Scotland progress out of the group.

With a lot of competition for his signature, his agent will no doubt be increasing his demands, so it won’t make financial sense for Blues.

He’s not a long-term answer

Finally, if O’Donnell was a young player, you could say that having him around the squad would be beneficial as he can get to understand what Bowyer demands before becoming a key figure in the future.

But, he’s 29, so he isn’t a long-term answer for Blues. Bringing down the average age of the squad has to be an aim for Bowyer, meaning younger additions are the way to go.