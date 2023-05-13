Birmingham City are currently weighing up an approach for Bradford City boss Mark Hughes, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The 59-year-old has guided the Bantams to the League Two play-off semis - but could potentially climb up two tiers if Blues get their way.

American financier Tom Wagner is set to take control of a chunk of the Midlands outfit and could potentially bring Garry Cook with him to St Andrew's to take up an important role.

Cook previously worked with Hughes at Manchester City - and the former could use his connection with the latter to bring the Welshman to Birmingham.

But we take a look at three reasons why Blues should opt against this potential move.

Lack of preparation

Current boss John Eustace will be planning for the summer window and those plans may have started as soon as the club sealed their Championship safety.

That could give Birmingham a chance to make a positive start to the window - but they will probably need to reassess their transfer plans if Hughes arrives.

And with the fourth-tier play-offs in mind, there's a chance Hughes won't become available until the latter stages of this month, giving the club a very limited amount of time to draw up suitable targets suitable for Hughes' style.

Recruitment has been key to the club's survival in recent seasons - and it will be important again this summer. They can't afford to have their plans disrupted by a managerial change.

The supporters' reaction

Although the owners are the people funding the club, the supporters are arguably the club's most important stakeholders.

It would be difficult to see the fanbase being pleased with this potential change despite Hughes' CV, with Eustace doing exceptionally well during his first season at St Andrew's.

Many supporters would see the potential dismissal of their current boss as reckless, cold and extremely harsh, so Wagner will need to be careful when deciding what changes need to be made in the Midlands.

The American can't afford to get off to a bad start, because some fans may turn on him quickly. You can't blame them if they did - because they've had a torrid time in recent years with underwhelming league finishes and points deductions.

Staying under the radar

Birmingham will be keen to go under the radar and surprise a few next season, with Blues potentially more likely to thrive if they aren't under the microscope constantly.

But there would be a lot of eyes on the Midlands club if they recruit Hughes though, because many media figures will want to cover how the Welshman is coping with a return to a higher level.

This coverage could be a real distraction at a crucial time for Birmingham, who need to replace departing players and build on what was a reasonably positive 2022/23 season.