3 reasons why Birmingham City must do all they can to win transfer battle for top-flight striker

Birmingham City have enjoyed a good season so far, with John Eustace building a squad that the fans appreciate.

The rookie boss has inherited a tough situation at St. Andrew’s but Blues have done well going into the break even if they still have to improve.

Eustace will know that the January window is crucial as he looks to improve the squad and reports have suggested they are among a host of clubs looking at Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international is highly-rated by the Seagulls but a loan is seen as the best next step for his development.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Blues need to do all they can to win the race for Ferguson…

They need a new striker

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch that Blues need to address.

Most clubs will want to operate with at least four but probably five senior strikers and that’s not the case for Eustace, who has Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz at his disposal who he trusts to use.

A return of 23 goals in 21 games isn’t enough, so a new number nine was going to be a priority in the New Year and Ferguson could fit the bill.

He’s different to what they’ve got

Of the strikers that Eustace has, it’s fair to say that Ferguson provides something different.

Whilst he is a big lad for his age, he doesn’t have the physicality of Deeney or Jutkiewicz but he is still capable of playing with his back to goal.

And, even though he may not have the goalscoring instincts of Hogan, he is capable of getting in behind the defence but has better link-up play. So, the teenager brings a good all-round game and offers something new for Eustace.

He fits the profile of the squad

Finally, Blues would be getting a youngster who is desperate to prove himself in the professional game, so he would see this as an excellent opportunity.

With that in mind, he would fit the group that Eustace has built and it shouldn’t be an issue settling in.

The team spirit right now is very good and it’s crucial for the boss that he doesn’t disrupt that. In Ferguson, Blues should be getting someone who should get the club.