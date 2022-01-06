3 reasons why Birmingham City must do all they can to see off Championship rivals to land 25-y/o

Birmingham City have already made moves in the January transfer market, with Teden Mengi joining on loan from Manchester United.

Lee Bowyer will expect to be very busy before the deadline though, as several areas of the squad look as those they need addressing if Blues are to kick-on in the remainder of the season.

And, it has been suggested that Blues are among the clubs looking at Kasey Palmer. The attacking midfielder is set to be available for transfer from Bristol City, with Bowyer’s men to rival the likes of Huddersfield and Reading for his signature.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Birmingham must do all they can to sign the former Chelsea man…

They need an attacking midfielder

Firstly, you have to say that it’s an area that Blues desperately need to strengthen.

They lost Tahith Chong to injury earlier in the season, which was a major blow, and then Riley McGree returned to Charlotte FC after a successful loan spell.

Therefore, bringing in an attack-minded midfielder has to be a priority and Palmer fits the bill.

He has a point to prove

If the move does happen, Blues would be getting a player who is hungry to succeed after a tough spell at Bristol City.

At 25, he still has a lot to offer and a change of club could be the catalyst for Palmer to kick-on and show people that he can perform consistently at this level.

He has talent

Finally, you have to say that Palmer is a talented footballer.

Admittedly his stats haven’t been good enough in recent years, but, as Blues fans will acknowledge from his performances against them over the years, he does have natural ability.

Bowyer is a manager who has shown he can get players playing to their potential and if he manages it with Palmer it could be a shrewd signing for Blues.