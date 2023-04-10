Leicester City have retained their long-term interest in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to yesterday's report from Alan Nixon.

The young midfielder, who looks set to appear frequently for Wales in the future, is only 18 at this stage and has plenty of time to grow as one of several promising teenagers at St Andrew's.

With the young talent they have, Birmingham may be looking to build their team around these youngsters.

However, James could be on his way out of the Midlands side sooner rather than later as interest continues to grow in him, with Italian outfit Bologna also thought to have taken an interest in him.

They are reported to be weighing up a £2m bid for him - and could have been boosted in their quest to recruit him by James' stance - with the midfielder believed to be open to a move away from his current club.

This could force the Championship side to cash in on him - and we have picked out three reasons why they could benefit from letting go of the 18-year-old when the summer window comes along.

Other youngsters can thrive

With James likely to want plenty of first-team football at St Andrew's if he stays put, he potentially risks limiting the game time of others including George Hall and Jobe Bellingham, both of whom look set to have exceptional careers.

However, they will need a decent amount of game time under their belts if they want to give themselves the best chance of fulfilling their potential, so the sale of James could potentially boost their chances of winning a sizeable number of minutes on the pitch.

With Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri set to return to Derby County and Manchester United in the summer as well, Hall and Bellingham could easily establish themselves as key starters in the next couple of seasons.

And if the latter duo win more game time and continue to develop, that will only go on to increase their price tags.

James isn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet at Birmingham right now anyway, so he may not be viewed as too much of a loss.

Ability to generate a decent fee for him

They will be in a strong position at the negotiating table this summer if bids come in for the 18-year-old - because he will still have two years remaining on his contract at that point.

With this in mind, it feels like the perfect time to sell him with his valuation likely to decrease if his deal continues to run down.

Judging by his reported stance, it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on a new contract anytime soon so it wouldn't make sense to hold on to him, especially if he isn't going to win too much game time.

£2m doesn't seem like a huge amount for the youngster, so they may be able to push that price tag up slightly, especially considering his contract situation with other clubs knowing that Birmingham will able to keep him until 2025 unless they fork out an adequate fee for him.

His departure could fund some summer moves

Unfortunately for those supporters who want to see their current owners depart, it doesn't seem like a takeover deal is close and that could mean that manager John Eustace only has a very limited budget to play with in the summer.

The departure of James, however, could boost his budget slightly and allow him to bring in a couple of decent permanent additions.

Although the loan market has served them well in recent seasons, they need to think about building for the long term as well and they can't really do that if they are bringing in five or six loanees every season.

With this in mind, James' sale could be a real game-changer - and they may be able to insert a sell-on clause and add-ons into a potential agreement to try and ensure they benefit financially from him in the future as well.

That will only help to increase future transfer budgets.