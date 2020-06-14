3 reasons why Birmingham City are making a smart move in targeting 29-year-old

Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham according to The Scottish Sun.

The shot-stopper made 143 appearances in total for the Scottish giants, but was released upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Foderingham has previously been on the books with the likes of Swindon Town and Crystal Palace earlier in his career, and he’ll be hoping to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The report also claims that Birmingham goalkeepers David Stockdale and Lee Camp are set to leave the club in the near future, which means that they’ll be in the market for a new shot-stopper.

The Blues have also recently announced that manager Pep Clotet will leave the club at the end of this year’s campaign, which means that it’ll be a summer of change for the club.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Birmingham are making a smart move in targeting Foderingham heading into the summer transfer window.

Find out what they are, below….

He’ll have a point to prove in English football.

Foderingham’s last spell in English football was with Swindon Town, but he has also been on the books with the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace.

But he failed to make a single senior appearance for both clubs, and will be eager to showcase his talent in the Championship if he signs with Birmingham.

He’s still got age on his side.

Foderingham is still only 29, and he’ll still have his best years ahead of him if he can find regular game time with a club.

The shot-stopper has shown loyalty to his last two clubs, and Birmingham will be hoping that he can do the same if they can get a deal over the line to land his signature.

It could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by the Blues.

He could be an upgrade on their current options between the posts.

Both Lee Camp and David Stockdale are likely to be leaving Birmingham at the end of this year’s campaign.

But even if they were to remain with the club, then some would argue that Foderingham would be an upgrade on their current options.

He’ll be eager to prove himself back in English football, and could be a smart bit of business if he arrived in the summer.