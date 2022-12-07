3 reasons why appointing Neil Critchley as manager is a risk worth taking for QPR

QPR are preparing for the return of Championship football managerless after Mick Beale left the club to join Rangers.

Beale left the Championship side after six months in charge, to re-join the team where he was assistant manager between 2018 and 2021, working alongside Steven Gerrard to win the Scottish Premiership title in his final full season.

Beale’s departure comes as a big blow to QPR, as they have started the season off impressively well and gained momentum that has seen them fight in and amongst the top six.

As the Championship returns this weekend, the R’s currently sit in sixth place on 31 points, level with several teams. They will be preparing to face table-toppers Burnley this Sunday, a game that, as things stand, QPR will not have a manager for.

Since Beale’s departure, several names have been linked with the vacant post, one being former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley, with Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas reporting that the 44-year-old is on the R’s managerial shortlist.

Critchley is currently out of work after he left Aston Villa early in the season after serving there as Gerrard’s assistant manager before he was sacked.

Now that QPR are weighing up their options and deciding which route to go down, here at FLW, we have looked at three reasons why appointing Critchley as manager is a risk worth taking for QPR.

Experienced coach

Critchley can boast a CV that has seen him coach or manager at some big football clubs. Before joining Premier League club Liverpool in 2013, the 44-year-old worked in Crewe’s academy with now-England assistant manager Steve Holland.

In his long spell at Liverpool, Critchley worked his way up the academy system, being appointed the club’s under-23 manager and even managing the first team on a few occasions because of fixture congestion.

Critchley then took the risky step of leaving Liverpool to become manager of Blackpool, where he was able to assemble a team of varying abilities and win promotion in his first full season.

Then, as previously mentioned, the 44-year-old left the Tangerines to join Gerrard at Aston Villa as assistant manager. Even though he’s only managed in the EFL with Blackpool, he has also picked up viable experience along the way in the different roles he has had.

Plays attractive football

If Critchley were to join QPR, he would bring a style of play that is very similar to what Beale implemented.

He likes to have the ball on the floor, have players comfortable in possession, and then allow the attacking players to get on the ball and be positive. Last season at Blackpool, players like Josh Bowler, Keshi Anderson, and Jerry Yates all performed at a decent level because Critchley’s style allowed that to happen.

QPR have some very exciting attacking talents at the club, and if Critchley is named the new manager, you would expect players like Chris Willock, Ilias Chair, and Lyndon Dykes to even improve some more or continue like they have under Beale.

No doubt, though, Critchley will know these players are important and will allow them to play with the freedom and creativity they need.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

Promote young players

It should come as no surprise that Critchley’s goal will be to improve and introduce youth players in addition to trying to improve first-team players.

Given his time working at Liverpool, Critchley is a firm believer in youth players, and if he were to join the R’s, he would no doubt continue this, something that Beale also looked to do as he played players like Niko Hamalainen, Olamide Shodipo, and Sinclair Armstrong.

While he also brought in players like Jake Clarke-Salter, Ethan Laird, Tim Iroegbunam, and Taylor Richards, these are the types of players who will also excel under a manager like Critchley, who loves to have young, hungry players in his teams.