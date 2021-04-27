3 reasons why 8-goal midfielder would be a smart signing for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are sure to have a busy summer as Chris Hughton looks to make his mark on the squad ahead of what will be his first full season.

The experienced boss arrived with the task of steadying the ship, and whilst there have been some ups and downs, generally the improvements have been clear to see.

But, new signings will be needed, and Football Insider have claimed that the Reds are moving ahead of Championship rivals to sign Gillingham’s Kyle Dempsey.

Bringing someone in from a League One side may not excite the fans too much, but here we outline THREE reasons why this would be a smart capture…

He provides a goal threat

The major issue that needs addressing is the lack of goals. Forest’s return has been pretty embarrassing, with no player scoring more than six and they aren’t getting enough from the midfielders.

Dempsey should be able to solve that problem. He has hit eight for the Gills this season and he is intelligent with his movement into the box, and he is composed in front of goal.

The step up would be a concern, but playing in a better team may bring the 25-year-old more chances.

They need his type of player

Following on from that, Forest need a midfielder who is capable of making runs into the box and break the lines.

Realistically, it’s going to be very tough to keep James Garner, so they will certainly need a more adventurous midfield option to make up for his absence.

He’s eager to prove himself

Finally, Forest would be getting a player who would be desperate to pull on the famous shirt and appreciate what it means to play for the club.

Having spent most of his career in the lower leagues, Dempsey has worked hard to get into this position, and he would feel like this is a real opportunity to show what he can do.

Hughton needs a hungry team that are desperate to win promotion and the Gillingham man would fit in well.