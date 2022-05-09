3 reasons why 56-y/o would be ideal Tony Mowbray replacement at Blackburn

Blackburn are on the lookout for a new manager after Tony Mowbray’s time at the club ended with a 2-1 win at Birmingham City over the weekend.

The former Middlesbrough chief has done well at Ewood Park over the years, but with his deal expiring and no talks having taken place over an extension, Rovers are now seeking a new boss.

And, reports have suggested that Carlos Carvalhal is on their radar, with the Portuguese coach set for a fresh challenge of his own when his deal with Braga expiring.

The 56-year-old will be known to fans in this country after his time with Sheffield Wednesday and here we look at THREE reasons why he would be the ideal choice for Blackburn…

He has Championship experience

As mentioned, Carvalhal knows all about this league having managed the Owls for a few years, which included taking them to a play-off final.

He has also had a spell in charge of Swansea City, so Carvalhal knows all about English football and won’t take time to adapt. Whilst the Rovers hierarchy shouldn’t be put off from taking a chance on someone with no Championship experience, it is a factor they will consider and Carvalhal’s time in this country will be seen as a positive.

His work with Braga has been impressive

Next, he’s not a manager who you can say is past his best, like some of the other candidates.

Carvalhal has done a fine job with Braga, winning a trophy in Portugal, which is no mean feat considering the budget the big three have, and he’s taken them to the knockout rounds in Europe.

So, he is a manager who still has a good pedigree and would have to be seen as a coup for Blackburn.

He has shown he can work on a budget and trust youth

Finally, whoever does take charge at Blackburn is not going to be backed with significant funds.

Therefore, it will be about identifying bargains and giving lads from the academy a chance – which is exactly what Carvalhal has done with Braga.

They have placed a big emphasis on giving youth a chance in recent years and it’s something Carvalhal could also do at Blackburn.