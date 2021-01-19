3 reasons why 46-year-old could be the perfect appointment for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly targeting a move for Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore as their new manager according to the Daily Mail.

Moore has been in charge of the League One club since 2019, and has guided them to fourth in the third-tier standings after their opening 19 matches of this year’s campaign.

The 46-year-old has previously worked in charge of West Brom, but parted company with the club back in March 2019.

But he’s clearly made a good impression on Sheffield Wednesday recently, as they look to find Tony Pulis’ permanent successor in the near future.

Pulis was only in charge of the Owls for 45 days, before being dismissed after a poor run of results in the Championship.

The likes of Vladimir Ivic and Paul Cook are just some of the other names to be linked with a move to Hillsborough, but it remains to be seen as to which manager is the frontrunner in Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial hunt.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Darren Moore could be the perfect managerial appointment by Sheffield Wednesday.

He’s shown he can manage at a higher level.

The 46-year-old’s first spell in charge of a club was with West Brom, and he was thrown in at the deep end, as they were struggling in the Premier League.

It certainly was a coup for Doncaster to appoint him as their manager after his spell with the Baggies in the top-flight, and it could be class as a similar case with Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore went unbeaten in April 2019 with West Brom, in what was his first month in charge, after taking over from Alan Pardew, which saw him awarded with the Manager of the Month award.

Moore could attract players to Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore has previously worked in the Premier League with West Brom, and impressed in the early stages of his tenure at The Hawthorns.

Given the fact that he’s managed at a high level, you would imagine that he’ll be able to attract players to Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer window.

Reinforcements are needed at Hillsborough, and it would be interesting to see if Moore was given a budget to spend on new players this month.

He has a point to prove.

Some might have been surprised to see Moore drop into the third-tier of English football in search of his next managerial move, but it seems to be paying off with Doncaster Rovers.

Donny are well-placed to challenge for promotion back into the Championship under Moore’s management, and you couldn’t blame the former West Brom boss for wanting to prove himself at a higher level than League One in the near future.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that, although he’ll have to make an immediate impact if appointed, with the Owls battling to stay in the second-tier.