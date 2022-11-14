3 reasons why 44-year-old is the ideal managerial candidate for Luton Town

Luton Town find themselves in the process of appointing Nathan Jones’ successor.

Last week, a report from Football Insider claimed that Neil Critchley was on the Championship club’s radar.

Critchley led Blackpool to the Championship during the 2020/21 League One campaign, securing a 16th-placed finish last time out with the Seasiders.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Critchley would be the ideal candidate for the vacancy at Kenilworth Road…

Championship experience

Not many of those who have already been linked or are sandwiched in the betting odds offer Championship experience, and whilst Critchley’s experience is limited, it is still there for all to see.

The 44-year-old impressed at Blackpool, and whilst the remit and level of expectation would be higher at Kenilworth Road, he has shown positive signs in the early stages of his coaching career.

In a tough and competitive division, where the power of fine margins is at a high level, knowledge of the division may be greatly beneficial.

Working well with a budget

Of course, Luton do not possess a big budget, with their success in recent seasons coming because of excellent recruitment and organisation.

This is why Luton and Critchley seem a great fit because the 44-year-old had to contend with a comparatively small budget to most in the Championship last time out.

Being resourceful, forward-thinking and meticulous is how the Hatters have jumped up the leagues under Jones’ stewardship, and they are all characteristics of how Critchley operates too.

Out of work

There are some exciting candidates who the Hatters could look to target, with Steven Schumacher perhaps on the top of the list when it comes to managers currently in work.

However, if the Hatters were to make a move for the current Plymouth Argyle manager, then they would probably have to pay a rather hefty compensation fee.

Critchley is currently out of work, so the Hatters would not need to fork out any sort of fee, and with the departures of Jones, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan generating a healthy seven-figure fee, that is money that could go into the January transfer fund.