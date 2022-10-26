3 reasons why 38-y/o boss could be ideal fit for Hull City after managerial development

Hull City’s search for a manager could be about to come to an end as Liam Rosenior closes in on the role.

The Tigers hierarchy made the decision to sack Shota Arveladze at the end of September and they had hoped to bring in Pedro Martins in before that move fell through late on.

Andy Dawson has been leading the side on a temporary basis and after a mixed start, Hull have picked up successive wins. So, they are in a more comfortable position now and reports came out today revealing that Rosenior is in line to take the job.

Whilst some would consider it a risk to appoint the 38-year-old who left Derby County earlier this season, here we outline THREE reasons why it’s a move that would make sense…

He has a point to prove

Rosenior was only named as the Rams boss on an interim basis but many expected him to get a longer deal after a decent start. So, it was a surprise when the League One side decided to go for Paul Warne.

That would have hurt Rosenior and it means he is now keen to prove himself. Landing a Championship job would be a fantastic opportunity for him and he would be hungry to prove himself, which is a positive for the Tigers.

He knows the club

You should never appoint a manager just because he was a former player but it certainly makes the prospect of Rosenior more appealing for Hull.

As a full-back he made over 150 appearances for the club over a five-year period from 2010, which included winning promotion to the Premier League. That will have given Rosenior an insight into what the fans demand as he looks to build another connection.

He understands the Championship

Finally, it’s no surprise to see that many foreign coaches were considered for this role and the obvious risk with that would be the fact they don’t know the Championship.

That’s not the case with Rosenior. He worked under hugely challenging circumstances with Derby at this level previously and at Brighton, as well as his playing days.

So, he will be under no illusion about the task ahead of him and that should help him make an instant impact, which is crucial with any mid-season appointment.