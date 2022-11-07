3 reasons why 32-y/o transfer target would be a smart signing for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are thought to be interested in former player Jordan Rhodes as Kieran McKenna looks to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old striker is currently at Huddersfield but The Sun have revealed that he could be offered the chance to move to Portman Road in the New Year.

With the Tractor Boys pushing for promotion to the Championship, and the Terriers sitting bottom of the second tier, the chance to move may appeal even if it’s a drop down in divisions initially.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Rhodes would be a good addition to McKenna’s squad…

He can still make an impact

Firstly, and most importantly, Rhodes would still have a lot to offer on the pitch.

Some will look at his record with Huddersfield and be underwhelmed, as three goals in 18 appearances this season is poor, but it doesn’t really tell the whole story as he has often been used from the bench.

Yet, if he joined Ipswich he would be linking up with a side that usually dominate. Crucially, that would get the best out of Rhodes who is good at finding space and sniffing out chances. He could be the goal poacher that McKenna needs, even if he doesn’t play 90 minutes every week.

His experience will help

Next, the experience of Rhodes could help the dressing room.

There’s a lot of pressure on Ipswich to win promotion considering the resources they have and the size of the club.

So, things could get tense as the campaign progresses and the importance of each game ramps up. It’s at that team that you need experienced professionals and Rhodes will help on that front.

He has a point to prove

Finally, this wouldn’t just be any old move for Rhodes.

He has a connection to the club having come through the ranks and he was let go before he could truly show his ability.

So, returning to Suffolk would see his career go full circle and he would have that extra motivation to do well considering his previous association with the club.