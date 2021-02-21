3 reasons why 28-y/o would be a smart signing for Huddersfield after transfer development

Huddersfield Town picked up a much-needed three points against Swansea City yesterday, as they battered the promotion hopefuls 4-1.

With Carlos Corberan’s side slipping down the table alarmingly, the win now provides the Terriers with a seven-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, the boss still feels his squad is short in key areas, and Football Insider have revealed that Yaya Sanogo is set to join the Yorkshire outfit.

They state that terms have been agreed between the player and the club, with an announcement likely to follow in the coming days.

The former Arsenal man has been out of contract since leaving Toulouse following last season, and he had come close to joining Middlesbrough in the summer.

And, here we outline why he would be a decent addition for Huddersfield…

They need depth up front

Despite Fraizer Campbell’s goal yesterday, it’s clear that the Terriers are lacking options up top.

Whether Sanogo is the answer is open to debate, and in truth his goal record suggests he won’t be the clinical finisher Corberan needs. However, he does give them another option, which could be pivotal in the run-in.

He has a point to prove

As well as that, Sanogo would be arriving in the Championship with a point to prove.

At 28-years-old, he should still have a lot to offer in his career, and he would be wanting to earn a longer contract with Huddersfield.

So, it’s an agreement that should benefit both parties.

He should suit their style

Finally, Sanogo should be able to fulfil the role that Corberan wants from a striker.

He has the physicality and mobility to lead the line well, and is capable of bringing others into play. The obvious issue is his ability to press from the front, as Sanogo will take a few weeks to get up to speed.