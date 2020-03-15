3 reasons pundits transfer advice for Leeds United is spot on

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has told Leeds United to make the signing of on-loan Brighton centre back Ben White permanent in the summer transfer window.

White joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side on a season-long loan back in July 2019, and has become a key figure for the Championship promotion-chasers this season.

The 22-year-old has featured in all 37 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, helping them to top spot in the current second-tier standings, seven points clear of the play-offs with nine games of the season remaining.

Consequentially, Phillips has now told Football Insider that the Yorkshire club should be looking to extend White’s stay at Elland Road beyond the end of the season.

That is a suggestion that certainly seems to make sense for Leeds, and here, we’ve taken a look at three reasons why they can do all they can to keep White at the club for next season.

He has been outstanding this season

The obvious reason Leeds should be looking to extend White’s stay at Elland Road, is the sheer level of his performances so far this season.

In his first season playing in the Championship, White has already established himself as a huge presence in Leeds’ backline, putting in a number of outstanding performances to help them to the position they currently find themselves in.

As a result, you feel the young defender’s quality and adaptability ought to make him an obvious summer target for Leeds, whatever division they are playing in next season.

His versatility can be more than useful

Another aspect of White’s game that has made him a crucial asset to Leeds this season, is his ability to play in more than one position.

On a number of occasions, White has been moved out of his natural central defensive position, to fill in for holding midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips in the centre of the park.

With White carrying out that role with a growing amount of capability, bringing him back to the club in the summer would ensure Leeds retain cover in several areas of the pitch, thus reducing some of the pressure on the Whites’ other transfer business this summer.

It would be a big statement of intent

Perhaps not surprisingly given the level of his performances this season, White has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere in recent months.

Throughout the course of campaign so far, a number of big Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea, have all been linked with a summer move for the centre back.

As a result, if Leeds were to secure the services of White long-term, then an already popular decision would be surely be even more welcome among the club’s fans thanks to the sides they would be beating to his signature, while also laying down a clear marker as to their own ambitions for years to come.