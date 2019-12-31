3 reasons Leeds United may live to regret decision making after latest transfer update

Arsenal are reportedly set to recall striker Eddie Nketiah from his loan with Leeds United within the next 48 hours.

The 20-year-old joined on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day and will likely have been hoping for some regular first-team football for the Whites.

However, with Patrick Bamford starting all but one of Leeds’ Championship games this season, Nketiah has been restricted to just one league start in the 2019/20 campaign.

The striker has played just over 600 minutes of football for Marcelo Bielsa’s side–finding the net five times and producing one assist during that time.

The Bristol Post has reported that his time at Elland Road is close to an end as Arsenal are dissatisfied with Nketiah’s lack of opportunities for the Whites.

Leeds are top of the Championship at the moment but the 20-year-old’s exit may be something that they come to regret.

With that in mind, here are three reasons why the club my lament not giving him more of a chance, if Nketiah is indeed recalled…

1. He has scored some important goals for the Whites this season.

Nketiah has scored five goals for Leeds this season, with only Bamford having found the net more times for the Whites, and some of them came at vital times for Bielsa’s side.

The 20-year-old appeared to have the knack of coming off the bench and finding a goal when his side needed one–as his goals against Preston North End, Brentford, and Barnsley show.

They may miss his ability to provide decisive moments in the second half of the season.

2. It leaves Leeds short of back-up for Patrick Bamford.

Nketiah’s absence means that Bamford is the only out-and-out striker in the first-team squad.

Tyler Roberts has been used as a forward in the past but has struggled with injury issues this year, while The Athletic has reported that Bielsa is not sold on teenager Ryan Edmondson.

Leeds are understood to be looking to replace him in January but the transfer market can prove a difficult place and there is no guarantee that whoever the new signing is will settle at the club.

3. He may be loaned out to a promotion rival.

According to The Bristol Post’s report, Arsenal have the desire to send Nketiah back on loan for the second half of the season, likely to a side in the Championship.

Bristol City, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield Wednesday–all of whom are battling for promotion this season–are understood to be interested.

That means that not only are Leeds set to have their squad weakened, but they may also be strengthening a promotion rival.