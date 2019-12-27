3 reasons Leeds United could have some regret over recent transfer decision

Leeds United have confirmed that on-loan winger Jack Clarke will return to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur in January following a lack of playing time.

Clarke burst onto the scene last season under Marcelo Bielsa making his debut in October 2018 and continued to make a huge impact off the bench in the winter months for Leeds.

His growing influence on the side led to growing interest in his signature, culminating in a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur under then-manager and long-term Bielsa admirer Mauricio Pochettino.

Upon signing, Clarke was immediately loaned back to Elland Road to continue his development but he has since struggled for playing time, having fallen far down the pecking order, making just one league appearance this season.

Clarke came on as a late substitute against Luton Town last month and that is his only Leeds action in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, the club confirmed in their official programme before the Preston North End clash on Boxing Day that the youngster was to return to his parent club, after concerns over his playing time and development.

Here, we take a look at three reasons that Leeds might come to regret this decision…

They lose depth

The Whites have operated with a very thin squad ever since the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, and this has obviously led to problems when injuries and suspensions pile up in such a busy schedule.

The Argentine is yet to have a fully fit squad to select from in the Championship since arriving and losing Clarke would just add to this concern.

While he has not played enough to warrant staying, having such a talented winger in the ranks provides you with the strength in depth to go the distance when pushing for automatic promotion.

This decision leaves Leeds with Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski as first-team wingers, with some youngsters looking to break through into the side. Injuries could prove traumatic to this squad regardless of any outgoings.

Leeds need to find a replacement

With Bielsa’s squad depth a lingering issue at Elland Road, it would be a wise move to ensure there is an adequate replacement in place for Clarke now that he has left.

There are indications that Jordan Stevens will make the step up to the first-team having come on against Fulham last week, getting the nod in the side over the Spurs youngster, so he could be the man to fill the void.

However, the problem here is that Stevens is another youngster not yet proven in the league and needs time to show his true potential, whereas Leeds need results this season to finally seal promotion while Bielsa is still around.

It could strengthen a rival

With Clarke unlikely to break into Jose Mourinho’s starting XI this season, it is highly likely that Clarke will get another loan to a Championship club. Leeds might kick themselves if Clarke joins another club and immediately hits the ground running.

Having tormented defences last season under Bielsa, other clubs will know of the threat he possesses and be happy to add him to their squad, which could come back to haunt the Whites.

Leeds have had a knack of seeing former players wreak havoc at Elland Road and the Tottenham winger could present the next in a long line of former players who find the net against Leeds.