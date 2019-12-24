3 reasons Championship starlet must resist Manchester United interest for now

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the Championship after his performances for Blues this season.

The 16-year-old midfielder has quickly become a regular under Pep Clotet and he has impressed with the way he has handled the physicality and demands of the league.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the England youth international is attracting interest, with the Telegraph reporting that Manchester United are the latest elite club to monitor the teenager.

Whilst a move to the Red Devils is obviously going to appeal, it may not be the best move for Bellingham’s career right now.

Here we outline THREE reasons why he should stay at St. Andrew’s in the short-term…

He is playing regularly for Birmingham

The most obvious reasons for Bellingham to remain with Blues is because he is playing first-team football on a regular basis – something which is unlikely to happen with United initially.

Getting minutes is going to be key to his development and his progress could stall if he is playing U23 games for the next few years.

It would bring a lot of pressure

Another issue is that a move to Manchester United would put Bellingham under huge pressure.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, he would be constantly under the spotlight in terms of everything he does and that won’t be ideal for the midfielder. At Blues, he can continue to improve at his own speed.

There are doubts about the manager

A final potential problem that should have Bellingham in two minds about moving is the situation concerning Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

He is already under huge pressure and there’s every chance he could be sacked if things don’t improve down the line. That would have implications for any player and the Blues youngster wouldn’t want to sign for a manager who is replaced shortly after.