3 reasons Celtic need to secure deal for EFL star after transfer development

Preston boss Alex Neil has voiced his frustration at the club’s situation with Ben Davies, with the defender likely to leave Deepdale.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer, and it has been suggested that he will see the campaign out with North End before departing, with Celtic known to be keen on the player.

And, as revealed by the Daily Record, Neil has been speaking out on the situation, as he said it is ‘absolutely bizarre’ that his club have let this happen.

Here we outline THREE reasons why Celtic need to do all they can to take advantage of this to bring Davies north of the border…

He’s a bargain

Firstly, you have to say that bringing Davies in on a free transfer would be fantastic bit of business.

He has proven himself to be one of the top defenders in the Championship, with North End previously stating that they would want around £10m for him.

Therefore, signing him for nothing would be a steal in today’s game.

They need defensive reinforcements

More importantly for Celtic, they need to strengthen at the back.

Kristoffer Ajer’s long-term future is uncertain as he enters the last 18 months of his deal, whilst Shane Duffy is only on loan.

So, the Hoops need at least one new centre-back for next season, with Davies capable of making an impact.

He’s about to hit his peak

Finally, at 25, the Scottish champions would be bringing in a player who is about to enter his peak years.

Davies isn’t someone who would need time to settle, whilst he isn’t going to be over the hill when he arrives. There’s not much to dislike about this potential deal, so it’s one Celtic have to try and get done.