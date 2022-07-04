3 reasons 28-year-old would be a great addition at Birmingham City

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for former Huddersfield Town defender Naby Sarr.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Blues have registered their interest in the 28-year-0ld.

Sarr is a free agent after his Huddersfield Town release, and is also said to be interesting fellow Championship side Reading, along with German outfit Kaiserslautern

However, here are three reasons the central defender would be a fantastic addition to the Blues backline.

Area of need

First and foremost, getting central defender’s of any calibre through the door this summer is a priority for new Blues boss John Eustace.

The club currently have three senior options at centre half, which includes George Friend, a natural left back, leaving them very short of options.

With one of those – Harlee Dean – having stated his desire to leave the club previously, bringing in a few centre-back’s is a must this summer and thus, bringing in Naby Sarr would represent a good quality signing that fits a key need for the Blues.

Left-footed

Another reason that Naby Sarr would be a great addition to the Birmingham City backline is that he would be the club’s only left-footed central defender.

Not having somebody naturally left-footed could potentially limit the club’s style of play under Eustace next season.

For example, if the Blues boss wants to play out from the back, the lack of a left-sided central defender who is able to open up their body and play the ball with their left foot completely changes the way the club can play.

Yes, George Friend can play on the left side of defence in a make-shift role, but it is not really his natural position.

You would take Sarr over Friend at centre-back any day of the week, and as such, a comfortable left-footer like Sarr should be a key priority for the Blues this summer.

Promotion challenge experience

Last but not least, as somebody who has experienced challenging for promotion last campaign, and has won it with Charlton in previous years, too, Sarr would bring with him a winners mentality.

You cannot help but feel that the above has been severely lacking at Birmingham City in recent years, with the club regularly in the doldrums and competing towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Whilst it is extremely unlikely the Blues can challenge for promotion next campaign, bringing somebody like Sarr into the dressing room, along with others such as Troy Deeney, can help change the culture and atmosphere among the Birmingham City squad.

Then, eventually, when the quality arrives in the squad, the right culture is in place at the club to maximise it and then compete.

Signing Sarr, and player’s with his sort of Championship experience, will only contribute to that winning culture Blues must find.