With the January transfer window less than a month away, Wayne Rooney will be looking to bolster his Birmingham City squad as he looks for an improved second-half of the season.

It's been a difficult start to life for Rooney at St Andrew's since taking over from John Eustace in October. The Blues have slipped from the play-off places to the lower echelons of the Championship table.

However, a good transfer window could see the Blues strengthen their squad and start to move up the league table.

Here are three players Birmingham City should be looking at ahead of the January transfer window...

1 Danny Ward

Goalkeeper Danny Ward hasn't made a single appearance for Leicester City this season in any competition. The 30-year-old has only appeared on the bench a handful of times thanks to falling behind Mads Hermansen and Jakub Stolarczyk in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

The Welsh international has seen his football completely limited to international football this season and needs to find a club where he'd be first-choice.

Ward has struggled to ever nail down a position as a starting club goalkeeper, a season on loan at Huddersfield being the only time he's ever played consistently.

Danny Ward's senior career path Team Year Wrexham 2011-12 Tamworth (Loan) 2011 Liverpool 2012-18 Morecambe (Loan) 2015 Aberdeen (Loan) 2015-16 Huddersfield Town (Loan) 2016-17 Leicester City 2018-

A move across the Midlands to sign for Birmingham could mutually benefit all parties, with John Ruddy struggling for form in recent weeks, and at the age of 37, Ruddy isn't going to be around forever.

Wales have the chance to qualify for the Euros in March and Ward needs to give himself a chance of playing first-team football if he's to start at the tournament. A move to St Andrew's could be the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

2 Colby Bishop

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is currently out injured but is set to return to the fold by the end of this month, according to The News. The Pompey striker has been in great form for the club over the past two seasons and deserves a shot at Championship football now.

27-year-old Bishop has done it the hard way, playing for the likes of Worcester City, Boston United, and Leamington before earning a chance with Accrington Stanley in 2019.

The striker has taken to EFL football like a duck to water and will most definitely have interest from Championship clubs in January.

If Jay Stansfield was to be recalled by parent club Fulham in January, Birmingham should really look to Bishop as a permanent replacement. Prizing him away from Pompey will not be easy.

3 Omari Forson

Manchester United academy product Omari Forson has impressed with the club's U21 side this season and may relish the opportunity to play under a United legend in Wayne Rooney.

The right-winger has impressed for United against EFL opposition this season, scoring against Bolton Wanderers and Salford in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

His form for the U21's has seen him make two of United's matchday squads in the Champions League, appearing on the bench against Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen.

At 19, a Championship loan spell could do the winger a world of good and Birmingham should be keeping tabs on the talented youngster.