3 realistic signings West Brom should be thinking about making in January and why

West Brom have had a disastrous start to this season’s Championship, but things could soon turn around as the Baggies picked up their first win under new manager Carlos Corberan in midweek.

The Baggies went into Tuesday night’s game against Blackpool in the midst of a three game losing streak, but thanks to Okay Yokuslu five minutes from time, West Brom was able to claim all three points in Corberan’s second game in charge.

Corberan’s men still remain in the bottom three, but they will be looking for another three points at the weekend that could possibly see them climb out of the relegation zone. The Baggies have three games remaining until the break for the World Cup, and with that in mind and the fact that Corberan has just arrived, attention will soon turn to the upcoming January transfer window and areas that Albion will look to strengthen.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three signings that Carlos Corberan and West Brom could consider making in the January transfer window.

Teden Mengi

The Manchester United defender was hampered by injury this summer and, therefore, saw any potential loan move scuppered.

The 20-year-old, who is United’s under-23 captain, has recently returned to full fitness and has featured twice in Premier League 2.

The centre-back is no stranger to a loan move in the Championship, as he spent the second half of the 20-21 season at Derby County before, a year later, joining Birmingham on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

In total, the defender has made 18 Championship appearances across two loan spells. There is a difference between under-23 football and the Championship, but Mengi has a growing reputation at United, and considering how vulnerable Albion have been at the back in recent weeks and months, this may be an option for the Baggies to consider.

Sam Greenwood

The Leeds United striker could be someone worth taking a look at this January, as he’s struggled for regular game time at Elland Road since joining in January of this year.

The 20-year-old has featured 15 times altogether for Leeds, with four of those coming this season. However, with players like Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, and Rodrigo ahead of him, Leeds could consider a possible loan move for Greenwood.

As previously mentioned, Albion need reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, and with the way that Corberan wants to play, they will need to be mobile and have a presence. Corberan will probably look to bring the age of his team down and have a team that plays with more aggression and energy.

Greenwood is still raw, but with the glimpses he’s shown in a Leeds shirt, surely a loan spell in the Championship would excel his game, especially under a manager like Corberan.

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa decided against sending Archer on loan this season and opted to keep the young forward at Villa Park. This came after the striker impressed in his loan spell at Preston North End last season. During his loan spell, he managed to score seven goals in 20 appearances.

Corberan needs to strengthen his side’s attack this winter, especially if they want to start climbing the table. Archer would more than likely be keen on gaining first-team minutes as his playing time this season has been limited.

Archer has only made five appearances for Villa this season, and now with a new manager walking through the door, who has reportedly already been told he can spend money in January, Villa may look to send the young forward on loan for the remainder of the season.

Yes, Albion and Villa are midlands rivals, but when you consider that they are in different leagues and the likelihood of West Brom being promoted this season is slim, it would be no harm for Archer to spend six months at the Hawthorns in order to gain viable first-team minutes.