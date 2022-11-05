3 realistic signings Watford should be thinking about making in January and why

Watford have endured a fairly turbulent first third or so of the Championship season, hitting the headlines for similar reasons but while demonstrating the attacking quality to keep promotion hopes alive.

The Hornets have been a good follow in the EFL and the Premier League over the years, with Gino Pozzo’s multi-club ownership model helping Watford’s recruitment and producing some impressive results in both cup competitions and the top-flight.

With the January transfer window approaching it is unlikely that Watford will have time to take up a commanding position in the league table and will have some work to do to get where they want to be in the second half of the season.

With that in mind, here, we have taken a look at three realistic signings Watford should be thinking about making in January and why…

Chiedozie Ogbene

Looking at players coming towards the last six months of their contracts in the Championship and therefore potentially being available for a reduced fee in January, Chiedozie Ogbene will be at the top of many club’s shortlists.

Armed with parachute payments, the Hornets have the muscle to persuade Rotherham United to cash in on one of their key attacking talents, in exchange for money that they could reinvest in January or the summer.

Ogbene is a manager’s dream, versatile, hardworking in and out of possession, and at just 25 it is clear that the Republic of Ireland international has his best years ahead of him.

Watford will need to react if they do offload one of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in January, with it not being out of the question that Newcastle United return in pursuit of the former.

Adding Ogbene to their ranks would put them in a stronger position to deal with losing one of the duo.

Shola Shoretire

Similarly, Watford may look to utilise the loan market to bolster the depth of their attacking contingent in January and Manchester United’s Shola Shoretire may become available for loan.

The Hornets have done business with the Red Devils in the not too distant past and Shoretire does appear ready to graduate from Premier League 2 very soon.

The 18-year-old has made five brief senior appearances for United, and the club will be interested to assess his future first team potential by giving him the platform of a Championship loan move.

Bilic’s track record may make Vicarage Road a more attractive destination for clubs to loan their more exciting younger players to.

Backup left back

It would be sensible from a future planning standpoint for Watford to prepare for the loss of Hassane Kamara in the summer, by bringing in another left back in January, or at least exploring the possibility.

Whether that be another loanee, they currently have four on their books, or someone to bring in on a permanent transfer who they can see becoming a regular starter in the role next season.

Bilic does have some versatile options at his disposal who could fill in for Kamara but prioritising the position in January could speed up the recruitment process in the summer.