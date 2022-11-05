3 realistic signings Swansea City should be thinking about making in January and why

Swansea City have been flying under Russell Martin this season as they look to put together a side capable of pushing into the top six this season.

The Swans have enjoyed their start to the Championship this season after a mixed beginning to the campaign but have since found form.

Martin has shown an ability to change tactically which has given his side a platform to build upon this season.

However, it’s likely they will need more quality throughout the squad having failed to address key positions over the summer with Martin likely to revisit that once again.

Here, we take a look at three realistic signings Swansea should be thinking about making in January and why.

Hannes Wolf

The versatile Austrian joined on loan last season and was a useful addition to the team.

He showed his versatility by playing in several positions, including attacking midfield, wing-back and central midfield. Having made 19 appearances on loan last season, he became a fans favourite with many hoping for him to return in the summer.

The move didn’t materialise however with Swansea moving cautiously throughout the window.

Having only played four times for Monchengladbach this season, a move to Swansea will suit him and the Swans adding a versatile option into Russell Martin’s squad who is capable of producing moments of quality.

Michael Hector

The composed ball-playing centre-back has been a free agent since leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

Hector has also been on trial with Luton but is still without a club at the time of writing. A move for Hector makes sense to bolster a light-looking central defensive department.

The Jamiacan international also has top flight and promotion winning experience with Fulham which will no doubt be massive for a team like Swansea who themselves are pushing for a place in the Premier League.

Hector brings a wealth of experience along with a proven ball playing ability in defence, something the Martin system is renowned for ensuring he would not need too much time to settle in.

James Bree

James Bree could be tempted to leave Luton Town this January with his contract due to expire in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer at Championship level for the Hatters and has been a big influence in how productive the team are going forward whilst remaining solid defensively. He’s played in every game so far this season in a defence that has kept seven clean sheets so far.

So, bringing him in will not give Martin a solid, reliable defender, but it will also solve several big issues this season which includes not having a natural right-sided wing-back.

In addition, he’s shown he can produce moments of quality from set pieces, something that could be the difference in tight games as the season wears on.

