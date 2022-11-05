3 realistic signings Sunderland should be thinking about making in January and why

Sunderland have had a pretty turbulent start to life back in the Championship as they’ve had to contend with losing their manager, finding a replacement and injuries to key men.

Despite that, they’re in a healthy position at this stage under Tony Mowbray and the fans will feel he is the right man to lead the club forward in the long-term.

However, the first few months of this season has shown that reinforcements are needed to help this squad, with the Black Cats lacking several key areas.

So, the World Cup break coming up is a welcome break and then the window gives Mowbray a first opportunity to strengthen the squad. And, here we look at THREE players who should be on his radar…

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Sunderland chief had the defender on loan at Blackburn previously, so he knows just how good Branthwaite is.

Currently with PSV, it has been suggested Everton will recall the defender due to a lack of game time and then look to send him to the Championship – with Wearside seeming the ideal place for the player.

He will bring a physicality and power to the defensive line that’s sometimes lacking, whilst he’s excellent in possession too. There will be competition for his signature, so this would be a coup for Sunderland.

Bradley Dack

Mowbray isn’t going to be the one calling all the shots with recruitment but he has a say and you would imagine Bradley Dack’s name has already been spoken about.

The attacking midfielder was brilliant under Mowbray at Ewood Park and the Sunderland boss has been clear many times, including just last week, that he rates Dack very highly.

With the player not featuring as much as he would like at Blackburn now, a reunion would make sense, even if Sunderland are well-stocked in that department.

Dack would bring an additional goal threat and could be a real shrewd pick up if he gets anywhere near to his best.

Lyle Taylor

Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have really impacted Sunderland as they don’t have a number nine behind them two.

Even though the latter is returning, the reality is that Mowbray can’t afford to be playing without a striker in the second half of the season again, so a third option is required.

Therefore, a move for Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor would make sense. It’s not the most exciting addition given his age but he knows the league, he can make an impact from the bench and crucially he will give the side a focal point if Simms and Stewart aren’t available or to play alongside one of them.

As a cheap, short-term signing, or a loan, he could be exactly what Sunderland need.