3 realistic signings Stoke City should be thinking about making in January and why

There was a lot of shock amongst Championship fans in late August when Alex Neil departed Sunderland abruptly to take the managerial vacancy at Stoke City.

The Scot had only a few months prior guided the Black Cats back to the Championship and days prior had led them to a 1-0 win over the Potters, but the hierarchy at the Bet365 Stadium were able to convince Neil to leave Wearside behind for a new challenge in Staffordshire.

Stoke have had a real mixed bag of results since Neil entered the dugout though – there have been some impressive wins but also very avoidable losses, and you get the feeling that the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup is coming at the right time as Neil can work with his squad to try and make them better.

The January transfer window though could prove pivotal and it has been reported that Neil wants at least three fresh faces to add to his squad – let’s look at some players that could be good additions when the window rolls around.

Daniel Iversen

One player that has been linked with a move to Stoke is Iversen, and he would be the ideal signing for the club if Neil really wants a new number one.

Josef Bursik hasn’t been at all convincing in recent weeks, and Iversen is a stopper that Neil knows all about having signed him for Preston North End in January 2021.

The Dane was one of the best shot-stoppers in the division last season for the Lilywhites but he is not getting his chance at Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers opting to use Danny Ward as his first-choice following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel.

If Stoke are able to facilitate a loan or even permanent addition for Iversen, then it should be their number one priority.

Teden Mengi

Another position that Neil wants to bolster is his defence – Harry Souttar should return before January to bolster his options following a long-term knee injury but if Neil is going to occasionally play with a back three, then more depth is needed, especially with Phil Jagielka’s contract expiring in January.

In Mengi, there is a player who could be available for a loan move from Manchester United who already had Championship experience with both Derby County and Birmingham City.

Both of those loan stints though were disrupted by hamstring problems, an issue that has seemingly plagued the 20-year-old in his early career.

Mengi is clearly rated highly though at Old Trafford having captained the Red Devils regularly at different youth levels, but he has only just returned to action for the first time in six months for the club’s under-21 squad.

His fitness should be fine though when January arrives if he manages to stay injury-free, and he can bring something different and add more pace to Stoke’s defence.

Daniel Johnson

The other position that Neil is said to want to strengthen is up-front, although there’s a case to be made that an attacking midfielder is necessary due to Nick Powell’s contract situation and his inability to stay fully-fit.

That is why Neil could potentially revisit his old stomping ground at Deepdale to make a move for a player he knows all about in Johnson, who is out of contract at PNE in the summer of 2023.

Johnson doesn’t seem to be fancied by manager Ryan Lowe, having started just six Championship matches this season, but at the age of 30, the Jamaica international surely has some goals left in him when played in the right system.

A North End player for nearly eight years, Johnson has scored 46 second tier goals in his career, and he could be acquired on the cheap as right now it doesn’t appear that his contract is going to get extended in Lancashire.