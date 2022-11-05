3 realistic signings Sheffield United should be thinking about making in January and why

Sheffield United have started this season well and they’ll be happy with how it’s going so far.

They are firmly in the promotion picture and will be hoping to remain there for the rest of the season.

January could be important to their aims, then, though with a big squad currently it is hard to see just where they might want to add.

Nevertheless, there are some areas they could look at, especially if some of their current players end up attracting interest.

Here, then, we take a look at three realistic signings the club could make…

Jason Knight

Sander Berge is a midfielder that regularly attracts interest from further afield and January might be no different in terms of that.

If he does leave, though it would surely take a big offer mid-season to prise him away, Sheffield United would need to look for another midfielder.

Jason Knight could be a good option as he is only 21, is a great carrier of the ball like Berge and is playing in League One for Derby, meaning he could be snapped up by a club playing higher up.

Paul Heckingbottom works well with younger players, too, so Knight could progress nicely under him if he did arrive at Bramall Lane.

Harrison Burrows

Similar to Berge, there is a chance that Norrington-Davies gets linked away in January and potentially moves, though it would take another big bid.

The Star has referred to the interest he has apparently had in him from the Premier League, though a recent injury problem may well cool things at least for the time being.

Peraps a look at someone who could come in and replace him if he did eventually leave would be wise in January, though, and Burrows might be an option.

He has been a regular for Peterborough United this year with him capable of playing a number of roles down the left side of the pitch, and he is still only 20-years-old.

Posh will want to keep old of him but he seems a young player destined for a career higher up the leagues.

Matej Vydra

Vydra scores goals at this level – he hit over 20 in his last full season in the Championship for Derby before moving onto Burnley and he has since left the Clarets, making him a free agent.

The Blades obviously have goal-scorers already in the likes of Oliver McBurnie but with Billy Sharp only getting older and the potential for Daniel Jebbison to attract interest, whilst we’re still waiting for Reda Khadra to really start lighting things up, perhaps there is cause for an experienced forward to come in and aid the Blades’ promotion push.

