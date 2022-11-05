3 realistic signings Reading FC should be thinking about making in January and why

Reading could have a busy upcoming January transfer window given the club’s contractual situation.

The financial concerns surrounding the Royals won’t make matters any easier as Paul Ince looks to build a side capable of being competitive in the Championship.

The winter window could yet provide a great opportunity for Reading to make some shrewd signings to bolster their ranks.

Ince’s team have earned some impressive results to steer well clear of any relegation fight, but reinforcements may be needed to keep the team fresh.

Here we look at three signings Reading should be thinking about come the winter window…

Keiren Westwood

The goalkeeper is currently available as a free agent having departed from QPR at the end of last season.

Westwood would bring good experience at this level and would be viable competition for Joe Lumley in goals.

He stepped up for Rangers last season for a brief period and performed well, so could be of use to a second division side.

Given Lumley is also only in the club on loan, then perhaps a more permanent option in the squad could be just what Ince needs.

Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison has not managed to breakthrough into the Sheffield United side since arriving back at the club last January from a loan spell with Burton Albion.

The 19-year old has shown promise in League One, however, and could be a shrewd attacking addition to Reading’s ranks.

He bagged seven goals from 20 league appearances at only 18 last year, so could be ready to take the step up into the second division.

The forward’s contract situation also means that he could be available to sign in January depending on whether United have any long-term plans for the player.

Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick arrived at Reading on loan and has impressed in his time at the Madejski, becoming a key player in the team.

But the club’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has admitted that a recall in January from Newcastle United could be possible, as part of their agreement with the Premier League club.

However, it is unlikely Eddie Howe will have any future plans to use the Irishman.

Instead, converting the move into a permanent deal should be an objective for the club, if the finances can be worked out to get the move over the line.