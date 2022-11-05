3 realistic signings QPR should be thinking about making in January and why

QPR have made an excellent start to life under Mick Beale, with the London side sitting two points adrift of the final automatic place.

Beale has put his own stamp on this QPR squad, bringing in players he’s worked with before and improving the ones he took over from former manager Mark Warburton.

Beale’s time on the training ground has seemed to pay off, with the Rs winning half of their league games so far this season. The work that Beale has done at QPR hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers making an approach for the Rs man last month, but the 42-year-old turned it down and committed to the job at QPR.

Now that Beale’s future has been resolved and there are only three games remaining before the mid-season break because of the World Cup, attention will start to turn towards the upcoming January transfer window.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three signings that Mick Beale and QPR could consider making in the January transfer window.

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa decided to keep the young forward at Villa Park this season as the striker impressed in his loan spell at Preston North End last season. A loan spell, he managed to score seven goals in, 20 appearances.

Beale could probably do with someone who can run the frontline and provide some cover for Lyndon Dykes, and Archer would more than likely be keen on gaining some first-team minutes.

Archer has only made five appearances for Villa this season, and now with a new manager walking through the door, yes, it’s an opportunity for the 20-year-old to impress, but it has already been mentioned that Villa will look to spend more money in January.

Therefore, if Archer were to leave on loan, then surely a move to work under Mick Beale, who was assistant manager at Aston Villa under Gerrard, would be the obvious choice considering their past work together.

George Cox

Cox has seemingly been a target for the Rs for some time now, with reports in the summer suggesting QPR had reignited their interest in the left-back.

Beale brought in Kenneth Paal from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle in the summer, and the 25-year-old has been an ever present for the Championship side. However, after Paal, the other left-back at the club is Niko Hamalainen, who has returned from a loan spell in Brazil but has only featured twice this campaign.

The Championship is a demanding league, and if you can, most teams look to have a few players who can play multiple positions. An area you could say the Rs are weak in terms of cover is left-back, and therefore, it wouldn’t be a bad idea that QPR go after a full-back like Cox.

The 24-year-old’s contract at Fortuna Sittard runs out at the end of this season and could possibly be available on the cheap this January.

Kaine Gordon

The youngster has been impressing in Liverpool’s academy set-up for a while now, with the 18-year-old scoring nine times in 15 U18 Premier League appearances.

The attacker has also featured for the club’s under-23s on eight occasions and managed to score four times. Gordon also made his senior debut when he came on in the Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City in September 2021.

Gordon usually plays on the right of the front three but has also featured as a striker in Liverpool’s youth set-up. The 18-year-old may be young and raw, but it seems whenever he’s played for Liverpool, he’s scored goals, and he could possibly be one of those players that working under a manager like Beale, who has time for youngsters, could kick him on that bit further.

QPR need more cover up front, and Gordon on loan from Liverpool is definitely a deal worth thinking about.