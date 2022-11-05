3 realistic signings Preston North End should be thinking about making in January and why

Since opting to appoint Ryan Lowe as their manager last year, Preston North End have managed to make a reasonable amount of progress under the guidance of the 44-year-old in the Championship.

Particularly impressive in a defensive sense, Preston currently lead the way in the second-tier in terms of keeping clean-sheets.

The Lilywhites will be looking to secure a positive result in their final league game before the start of the World Cup next weekend when they host Millwall at Deepdale.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, we have decided to take a look at three realistic signings Preston should be thinking about making when the transfer window opens in January…

Elliot Anderson – loan

A report from the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (03/04, p70 as cited by Deepdale Digest) earlier this year revealed that Preston were interested in signing Elliot Anderson on loan from Newcastle United in the summer window.

The attacking midfielder eventually ended up staying at St James’ Park to fight for a place in the Magpies’ side.

Given that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has only utilised Anderson on a sporadic basis this season, he may be willing to sanction a short-term move in January.

Whereas it could take Anderson some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play in this division, there is no reason why he wouldn’t prove to be an asset to Preston as he certainly possesses an abundance of talent.

During his temporary stint with Bristol Rovers, the 19-year-old spearheaded a successful push for promotion by providing 13 direct goal contributions in the fourth-tier.

Cameron Archer – loan

When you consider that Preston have struggled in the final third at times this season, they ought to consider bolstering their forward options in January.

One of the players who certainly should be on the Lilywhites’ radar is Cameron Archer who spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Deepdale.

The Aston Villa striker illustrated some real signs of promise for Preston as he managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the Championship.

If Villa’s new boss Unai Emery is unwilling to utilise Archer in the top-flight, there is a possibility that the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave on loan again.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

1 of 24 Tom Bayliss Fleetwood Morecambe Port Vale Shrewsbury

Having nurtured Archer’s development earlier this year, Preston may be able to persuade Villa to sanction another switch.

Aaron Collins – permanent deal

A stand-out performer in League One, Aaron Collins may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship in January.

The Bristol Rovers talisman has already reached double figures in terms of direct goal contributions in the third-tier this season.

Whereas Preston will have to submit a significant bid in order to test Rovers’ resolve due to the fact that Collins’ contract is set to run until 2025, they may be able to convince the forward to make the switch to Deepdale by offering him assurance regarding game-time.

The arrival of Collins could force the likes of Emil Riis and Ched Evans to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Preston’s fortunes in the Championship.