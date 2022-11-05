3 realistic signings Norwich City should be thinking about making in January and why

It remains to be seen what kind of January transfer window it will be at Norwich City, with the likelihood being that there is little movement within the Canaries camp.

However, as previous transfer windows have proven, a key departure could emerge and force the Championship outfit back into the market.

The ultimate ambition at Carrow Road is returning to the Premier League, therefore their January business must reflect that.

Here, we take a look at three realistic signings the Canaries should be considering as the opening of the transfer window edges closer.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Andrew Omobamidele’s recent injury means that Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley are operating as a defensive duo as things stand, and whilst both are certainly of good Championship quality, there is a lack of depth beyond that.

Jonathan Tompkinson has been named on the bench, and whilst highly-rated by those at Norwich, adding another central defender, with more experience, should help them amidst adversity.

Ekpiteta has started this campaign off strongly and offers a lot of desirable attributes that would make him an ideal option for a club chasing promotion.

Athletic, dominant in the air and confident on the ball, the Blackpool defender may be on the radars of several clubs when January comes around.

Eiran Cashin

Sticking on the theme of bolstering central defensive options to ensure competition levels remain high and that injuries do not harm their progression, a move for Derby County’s Eiran Cashin may be worthwhile.

The impressive 20-year-old has been a real source of consistency for the Rams this season and during the back end of the last.

Another who is athletic and dominant in the air, he is also a good ball carrier who can go more direct if needed, or he can play through the third with composure and confidence.

A player with Championship ability, there is also scope for the young centre-back to play at the highest level when considering the abilities he is showing on a consistent basis thus far this season.

James Bree

Manchester United are currently keeping a close eye on Max Aarons, and if the Premier League club were to succeed, then Norwich would likely head straight back into the market.

Of course, Sam Byram can do a job at right-back under Dean Smith, however, the pace, direct running and constant attacking threat that Aarons poses means it is more than likely that Norwich would seek a player with similar attributes to the 22-year-old.

One player that the Canaries could set their sights on is Luton Town’s James Bree.

Not as an effective ball carrier as Aarons, Bree thrives as a creator of openings and possess the most key passes from any player in the division (43), as displayed on FBREF.com.