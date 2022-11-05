Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

List articles

3 realistic signings Millwall should be thinking about making in January and why

Published

1 hour ago

on

Millwall should sense a real opportunity in the Championship this season. 

It’s a wide open division with lots of, let’s say, unfamiliar faces floating in-and-around the top-six at the moment.

Gary Rowett’s side have had their good moments in the opening third of the season, whilst they’ve naturally had some not-so-good moments too.

A bit of consistency in the division this season will take you a long way, though, which is what Millwall are going to have to keep in mind.

What’s going to help those play-off hopefuls in the Championship this season is the January transfer window, which will be upon us before we know it given the World Cup break that’s imminent.

For Millwall, there’s certainly scope for them to look to do business, which we explore here:

Lyle Taylor 

Soccer Football – Pre Season Friendly – Notts County v Nottingham Forest – Meadow Lane, Nottingham, Britain – July 26, 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Lyle Taylor is going to be a player on the radar of a few clubs in the January transfer window.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that a move away from Nottingham Forest in January could be on the cards, with Birmingham City and Luton Town amongst the interested parties.

Millwall are another club we are told are interested.

The 32-year-old has a strange connection with the club he started his career with. Since then, he’s been quite well travelled.

However, he’s proved to be quite a useful goalscorer in recent seasons at Championship level and could be a getable target for Rowett.

Harry Toffolo 

Toffolo is another former Millwall player and another Nottingham Forest player on our list.

The former Huddersfield Town left-back was part of Forest’s summer overhaul ahead of their Premier League return, and was one of three players brought in to compete for a place on the left of defence.

However, such is the competition for places in Forest’s squad, Toffolo has struggled for a regular run of games.

If he’s considering a short-term loan away from the City Ground, Millwall would surely welcome him with open arms.

He was the best left-back in the Championship last season, scoring six times and registering eight assists as Huddersfield reached the play-off final. You wouldn’t turn your nose up at that kind of output if you were Millwall and it came on the market.

Chris Wood 

Soccer Football – Premier League – Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – St James’ Park, Newcastle, Britain – August 6, 2022 Newcastle United’s Chris Wood applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

We look back at the striking department here.

Taylor would be another solid option that would pad out Millwall’s attacking unit, yet someone like Chris Wood would improve it without a doubt.

The Newcastle United forward feels like he will fall down the pecking order as the Magpies aim high in the Premier League, which might open up the possibility of a loan.

His last season at this level saw him strike 27 times in 44 appearances for Leeds United, whilst he’s scored over 50 goals in the Premier League since then.

With Newcastle potentially looking to move on fringe players, the Championship will be on alert.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 3 realistic signings Millwall should be thinking about making in January and why

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: