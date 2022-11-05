3 realistic signings Millwall should be thinking about making in January and why

Millwall should sense a real opportunity in the Championship this season.

It’s a wide open division with lots of, let’s say, unfamiliar faces floating in-and-around the top-six at the moment.

Gary Rowett’s side have had their good moments in the opening third of the season, whilst they’ve naturally had some not-so-good moments too.

A bit of consistency in the division this season will take you a long way, though, which is what Millwall are going to have to keep in mind.

What’s going to help those play-off hopefuls in the Championship this season is the January transfer window, which will be upon us before we know it given the World Cup break that’s imminent.

For Millwall, there’s certainly scope for them to look to do business, which we explore here:

Lyle Taylor

Lyle Taylor is going to be a player on the radar of a few clubs in the January transfer window.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that a move away from Nottingham Forest in January could be on the cards, with Birmingham City and Luton Town amongst the interested parties.

Millwall are another club we are told are interested.

The 32-year-old has a strange connection with the club he started his career with. Since then, he’s been quite well travelled.

However, he’s proved to be quite a useful goalscorer in recent seasons at Championship level and could be a getable target for Rowett.

Harry Toffolo

Toffolo is another former Millwall player and another Nottingham Forest player on our list.

The former Huddersfield Town left-back was part of Forest’s summer overhaul ahead of their Premier League return, and was one of three players brought in to compete for a place on the left of defence.

However, such is the competition for places in Forest’s squad, Toffolo has struggled for a regular run of games.

If he’s considering a short-term loan away from the City Ground, Millwall would surely welcome him with open arms.

He was the best left-back in the Championship last season, scoring six times and registering eight assists as Huddersfield reached the play-off final. You wouldn’t turn your nose up at that kind of output if you were Millwall and it came on the market.

Chris Wood

We look back at the striking department here.

Taylor would be another solid option that would pad out Millwall’s attacking unit, yet someone like Chris Wood would improve it without a doubt.

The Newcastle United forward feels like he will fall down the pecking order as the Magpies aim high in the Premier League, which might open up the possibility of a loan.

His last season at this level saw him strike 27 times in 44 appearances for Leeds United, whilst he’s scored over 50 goals in the Premier League since then.

With Newcastle potentially looking to move on fringe players, the Championship will be on alert.